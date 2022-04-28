2 Helicopters Crash Into Florida Lake Within 24 Hours

Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash at a Florida lake only to discover a second aircraft submerged in the water within 24 hours, according to WKMG.

The Federal Avian Administration (FAA) says the first helicopter was conducting aerial agricultural work when it went down in Lake Apopka around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday (April 26). Officials believe the second helicopter crashed later around 6:45 p.m. Reporters learned both pilots are okay, and no serious injuries were reported.

The new station did some digging and found out both helicopters were registered to Coastal Helicopters Inc., which is based in Panama City. According to the company's website, their facility is a "certified FAA repair station."

WKMG called Coastal Helicopters Inc., and the person who picked up told reporters both crashes were "reported to investigators within 30 minutes of when they happened." There's also a sister company, Coastal Air Service, which provides "agricultural spraying services throughout many regions."

Journalists also spoke with a local resident who witnessed crews pulling the wrecked aircraft from the lake.

"We just came down to enjoy the lake and they had a giant crane, and they were moving the helicopter from the water to the flatbed," William Swanner told reporters.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the mysterious crashes. So far, they haven't released the cause of the incidents.