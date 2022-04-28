Ava Max Debuts Breakup Anthem 'Maybe You're The Problem'

Ava Max debuted her new single "Maybe You're The Problem" and its accompanying music video today (April 28.)

The track is the lead single on Max's upcoming second studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2020's Heaven and Hell. Max sings in the chorus of the '80s inspired dance-pop track: "But with you, it's always my fault/And your short fuse, just like a timebomb/And I think you should take a second just to look at your reflection/Baby, maybe you're thе problem/Okay, you, you see a pattern?/Your point of view, got it all backwards/You should takе your little finger and just point it in the mirror/Baby, maybe you're the problem."

The colorful music video shows the singer donning bright red hair as she sunbathes in the snow, transforms into an arcade video game character, goes skiing, and more. Max previously said of the song: “Everyone always says ‘it’s not you it’s me’ but sometimes the problem really isn’t me, it’s you!! ’Maybe You’re The Problem’ was so much fun to create. This new music I’ve been working on is the most personal music I have ever made. I can’t wait to share it with you very soon."

Listen to the single and watch the music video below.