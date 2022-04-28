Here's How To See Your Favorite Artists Live For $25

Live music is back in full swing, and Live Nation is celebrating by offering fans access to more than 3,700 shows around the country for just $25 during the 2022 iteration of Concert Week.

Some of the biggest names in rock, country, hip-hop, pop and more will be participating with discounted tickets, including Aerosmith, AJR, Alice in Chains, Haim, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Jack White, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Josh Groban, Korn, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Machine Gun Kelly, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Slipknot, The Black Keys, The Who, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.

Concert Week tickets will be available between May 4-10, with a presale for Citi cardmembers and Rakuten members beginning on May 3. Get more info about Concert Week here and check out a full list of participating artists below.

Live Nation Concert Week Participating Artists

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

AEROSMITH

AJR

ALICE IN CHAINS

ANDREW MCMAHON

ANTHRAX

BACKSTREET BOYS

BANKS

BARENAKED LADIES

BEN RECTOR

BIG TIME RUSH

BRAD PAISLEY

BRIAN REGAN

BROOKS & DUNN

CELESTE BARBER

CHEER LIVE

CHELSEA HANDLER

CHICAGO

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

COIN

DAVID GRAY

DEREK HOUGH

DIERKS BENTLEY

DISPATCH

ENANITOS VERDES

FLOGGING MOLLY

FRANK TURNER

GERA MX

GLORIA TREVI

GOO GOO DOLLS

HAIM

HALESTORM

HALSEY

HANSON

INCUBUS

JACK JOHNSON

JACK WHITE

JASON ALDEAN

JESSE MCCARTNEY

JOHN LEGEND

JON PARDI

JOSH GROBAN

JUDAH & THE LION

KEITH URBAN

KORN

LANY

LEWIS BLACK

LOS ANGELES AZULES

LUKE BRYAN

MACHINE GUN KELLY

MAREN MORRIS

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

MIRANDA LAMBERT

MOTHER MOTHER

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

NICK CANNON

NORAH JONES

ONEREPUBLIC

PITBULL

PRIMUS

RAY LAMONTAGNE

REBELUTION

REO SPEEDWAGON

ROB ZOMBIE

ROD STEWART

RUSS

SAMMY HAGAR

SANTANA

SEBASTIAN YATRA

SHANIA TWAIN

SHINEDOWN

SLIPKNOT

STEELY DAN

STYX

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

TEARS FOR FEARS

THE BLACK CROWES

THE BLACK KEYS

THE CHICKS

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

THE HEAD AND THE HEART

THE WHO

THIRD EYE BLIND

THOMAS RHETT

TIM MCGRAW

TRAIN

WILLIE NELSON

WIZ KHALIFA

WU-TANG CLAN

YACHT ROCK REVUE

ZAC BROWN BAND

ZZ TOP