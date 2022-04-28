Here's How To See Your Favorite Artists Live For $25
By Katrina Nattress
April 28, 2022
Live music is back in full swing, and Live Nation is celebrating by offering fans access to more than 3,700 shows around the country for just $25 during the 2022 iteration of Concert Week.
Some of the biggest names in rock, country, hip-hop, pop and more will be participating with discounted tickets, including Aerosmith, AJR, Alice in Chains, Haim, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Jack White, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Josh Groban, Korn, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Machine Gun Kelly, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Slipknot, The Black Keys, The Who, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.
Concert Week tickets will be available between May 4-10, with a presale for Citi cardmembers and Rakuten members beginning on May 3. Get more info about Concert Week here and check out a full list of participating artists below.
Live Nation Concert Week Participating Artists
5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
AEROSMITH
AJR
ALICE IN CHAINS
ANDREW MCMAHON
ANTHRAX
BACKSTREET BOYS
BANKS
BARENAKED LADIES
BEN RECTOR
BIG TIME RUSH
BRAD PAISLEY
BRIAN REGAN
BROOKS & DUNN
CELESTE BARBER
CHEER LIVE
CHELSEA HANDLER
CHICAGO
COHEED AND CAMBRIA
COIN
DAVID GRAY
DEREK HOUGH
DIERKS BENTLEY
DISPATCH
ENANITOS VERDES
FLOGGING MOLLY
FRANK TURNER
GERA MX
GLORIA TREVI
GOO GOO DOLLS
HAIM
HALESTORM
HALSEY
HANSON
INCUBUS
JACK JOHNSON
JACK WHITE
JASON ALDEAN
JESSE MCCARTNEY
JOHN LEGEND
JON PARDI
JOSH GROBAN
JUDAH & THE LION
KEITH URBAN
KORN
LANY
LEWIS BLACK
LOS ANGELES AZULES
LUKE BRYAN
MACHINE GUN KELLY
MAREN MORRIS
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC
MIRANDA LAMBERT
MOTHER MOTHER
MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
NICK CANNON
NORAH JONES
ONEREPUBLIC
PITBULL
PRIMUS
RAY LAMONTAGNE
REBELUTION
REO SPEEDWAGON
ROB ZOMBIE
ROD STEWART
RUSS
SAMMY HAGAR
SANTANA
SEBASTIAN YATRA
SHANIA TWAIN
SHINEDOWN
SLIPKNOT
STEELY DAN
STYX
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
TEARS FOR FEARS
THE BLACK CROWES
THE BLACK KEYS
THE CHICKS
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
THE HEAD AND THE HEART
THE WHO
THIRD EYE BLIND
THOMAS RHETT
TIM MCGRAW
TRAIN
WILLIE NELSON
WIZ KHALIFA
WU-TANG CLAN
YACHT ROCK REVUE
ZAC BROWN BAND
ZZ TOP