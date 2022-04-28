Illinois Family Finds 60-Year-Old McDonalds Bag Inside Wall

By Logan DeLoye

April 28, 2022

Legacy McDonald's Hamburger Sign with Speedee V
Photo: Getty Images

A Crystal Lake family was renovating their home when they noticed something interesting inside of their wall.

Rob and Grace Jones were fixing up their bathroom and discovered a rag that was stuffed inside of the wall behind their toilet paper holder. What they fished out next surprised them.

"We pulled the rag out and could feel something wrapped inside it. We were happy to find just the McDonald’s bag and not something worse," Rob told FOX5.

The bag had been hiding inside the wall collecting dust for over 60 years.

According to FOX5, the bag detailed the first ever McDonald's logo from the 1950's and featured Speedee; the restaurant chain's original mascot before Ronald McDonald. The couple noted that the house was built around that same time and a McDonalds used to be located just down the street.

After examining their findings, Rob and Grace saw that there were still fries in the bag. After almost 70 years rotting behind a wall, the fries didn't even smell.

Rob posted the photo of the bag and fries on Reddit and people were alarmed. Viewers commented wanting Rob to save the fries and get them examined to see how they had lasted so long inside of the wall.

