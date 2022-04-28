Mellow Rackz Speaks After She Was Allegedly Robbed, Pistol-Whipped

By Tony M. Centeno

April 28, 2022

Mellow Rackz
Photo: Getty Images

Rapper Mellow Rackz has come forward with new information following reports that she was robbed and pistol-whipped in Los Angeles earlier this week.

During an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, April 27, the "What I Want" rapper addressed the reports that said she was robbed at gunpoint. In her response, Rackz said that she was doing ok after the robbery. However, she mentioned something that previous reports weren't privy to before. She alleged that she was set-up from the beginning by her own security team.

"Minor setback for a major comeback," she said on Instagram Live. "Just to clarify, my security is actually the people who did all this mess. But you do it once, you could do it again."

The original reports claimed that Mellow Rackz, who signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money last year, was robbed and pistol-whipped after a date in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, April 26. The robber allegedly stole her jewelry and everything that was inside her purse. At the moment, there's no confirmation on whether a police report was filed.

The rapper has been signed to Young Money since September of last year. The label celebrated her deal at a party at LIV in Miami Beach where YM president Mack Maine handed her $100,000 in cash.

“I am officially YOUNGMONEY," Rackz wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. "Prices just went up today. Thank you God for this opportunity! Time to make history @liltunechi @mackmaine4president @cleo_ohsojazzy @youngmoney.”

So far, no other details behind the robbery have surfaced.

