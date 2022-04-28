Rapper Mellow Rackz has come forward with new information following reports that she was robbed and pistol-whipped in Los Angeles earlier this week.



During an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, April 27, the "What I Want" rapper addressed the reports that said she was robbed at gunpoint. In her response, Rackz said that she was doing ok after the robbery. However, she mentioned something that previous reports weren't privy to before. She alleged that she was set-up from the beginning by her own security team.



"Minor setback for a major comeback," she said on Instagram Live. "Just to clarify, my security is actually the people who did all this mess. But you do it once, you could do it again."