Small Piece Of Radioactive Equipment Shuts Down Part Of I-25 In Colorado

Part of Interstate 25 in Colorado was temporarily closed on Wednesday morning (April 28) after a small piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck, local news station KKTV reports.

Colorado State Patrol told reporters a small pellet of a density gauge tumbled off the vehicle near Tomah Road (Exit 174) after 11:30 a.m. The issue is the piece of equipment has "a small amount of radioactivity," specifically cesium. This material is typically used in research and development, including chemical and electrical applications, according to the United States Geological Survey.

This prompted a Hazmat team to respond to the scene and established a 300-foot radius around the area, according to authorities. The presence of the Hazmat team forced I-25 to close in both directions for nearly three hours. Around 1:29 p.m. they reopened one lane temporarily to reroute traffic.