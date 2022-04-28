Small Piece Of Radioactive Equipment Shuts Down Part Of I-25 In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

April 28, 2022

Rear view of HazMat firefighters with air tanks
Photo: Getty Images

Part of Interstate 25 in Colorado was temporarily closed on Wednesday morning (April 28) after a small piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck, local news station KKTV reports.

Colorado State Patrol told reporters a small pellet of a density gauge tumbled off the vehicle near Tomah Road (Exit 174) after 11:30 a.m. The issue is the piece of equipment has "a small amount of radioactivity," specifically cesium. This material is typically used in research and development, including chemical and electrical applications, according to the United States Geological Survey.

This prompted a Hazmat team to respond to the scene and established a 300-foot radius around the area, according to authorities. The presence of the Hazmat team forced I-25 to close in both directions for nearly three hours. Around 1:29 p.m. they reopened one lane temporarily to reroute traffic.

Crews used a Geiger counter, a device that detects radiation, to locate the pellet, according to the Larkspur Fire Department. Firefighters say the Hazmat team was exposed to a tiny amount of radiation but is expected to be okay.

The entire roadway was completely reopened by 2:30 p.m. Nearby residents and drivers don't need to worry about radiation, as well.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.