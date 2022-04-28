This Is Arizona's Best Expensive Restaurant

By Ginny Reese

April 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fancy, expensive restaurants aren't meant for every day dining. But if you're wanting to splurge every now and then, you'll want to find the best restaurant to spend your money.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant. The website states, "Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."

According to the website, Arizona's best expensive restaurant is Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale. The website explains:

"At Cafe Monarch, you can customize your own four-course dinner starting at $115 or choose the chef's eight-course tasting menu for a cool $265. Add an ounce of caviar for up to $500, if you're feeling like a high roller. End the meal with cheesecake, gelato, sorbet, chocolate-hazelnut cake, white chocolate-passion fruit mousse, or crème brûlée."

Click here to check out the eatery's website.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best expensive restaurant.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.