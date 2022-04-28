This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In North Carolina

Nothing beats a warm sunny day like a cold scoop of ice cream. With so many amazing ice cream parlors in any given state, it's hard to know where to start looking for your next favorite cone.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the best local ice cream shop in each state, including this unique creamery in North Carolina. From longtime traditional favorites to "micro-creameries" with wild toppings, America has some pretty incredible ice cream parlors that anyone can enjoy.

So which ice cream shop has the best scoops in North Carolina?

Sunni Sky's Homemade Ice Cream

Located in Angier, Sunni Sky's is a seasonal, cash-only ice cream stand that has a large outdoor seating area where visitors can enjoy any of their more than 125 flavors of ice cream, shakes and sundaes, such as cinnamon bun, oatmeal cookie, tiramisu, and many more.

Sunni Sky's Homemade Ice Cream is located 8617 NC-55 in Angier.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"While most ice cream cools you down, two spicy scoops at Sunni Sky's will heat you up. The fiery flavors (called 'Exit Wound' and 'Cold Sweat') are created using habanero peppers and chiles marinated in hot sauce... then blended with ghost pepper sauce. It's so intense, you have to sign a waiver to try a bite."

Check out the full list here to see the best local ice cream shop in each state.