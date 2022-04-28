Titans Make Blockbuster Trade Involving A.J. Brown
By Jason Hall
April 29, 2022
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN's Dianna Russini initially reported.
"The Titans are trading WR AJ Brown to the Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia’s 18th overall pick and another third-round pick, per sources," Russini tweeted on Thursday (April 28) night.
The Eagles confirmed the move shortly after Russini's report.
The news comes days after Brown decided to skup the Titans' on-field offseason workouts amid a push for a new contract.
Russini reports Brown "wanted a massive contract extension from the Titans" with one year left on his rookie deal, but ended communication with the team after skipping voluntary workouts, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
"The Titans made an offer, but it wasn't enough for Brown, now he's an Eagle," Russini tweeted.
We've traded picks 18 and 101 to the Titans for WR A.J. Brown.
Brown, 24, was limited to just 13 games in 2021, having recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards during each of his first two seasons.
The former Ole Miss standout still recorded 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns, with the one-seed Titans going 11-2 in games he appeared in.
The Titans selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the No. 18 overall pick acquired in the trade for Brown minutes later.