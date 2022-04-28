Titans Make Blockbuster Trade Involving A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN's Dianna Russini initially reported.

"The Titans are trading WR AJ Brown to the Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia’s 18th overall pick and another third-round pick, per sources," Russini tweeted on Thursday (April 28) night.

The Eagles confirmed the move shortly after Russini's report.

The news comes days after Brown decided to skup the Titans' on-field offseason workouts amid a push for a new contract.

Russini reports Brown "wanted a massive contract extension from the Titans" with one year left on his rookie deal, but ended communication with the team after skipping voluntary workouts, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

"The Titans made an offer, but it wasn't enough for Brown, now he's an Eagle," Russini tweeted.