Tom DeLonge 'Def Wants To Party' With This Celebrity

If you don't already follow Tom DeLonge on social media, do yourself a favor and change that. He may be pursuing more serious endeavours these days like his band Angels & Airwaves and entertainment company To The Stars... (he's directing a movie!), but deep down, he's still that same jokester we all fell in love with during his blink-182 years. Case in point: his latest Instagram posts (yes, plural) in which he declares that he "def want[s] to party with John [Travolta]."

The first post is paired with a clip of the absolutely cringeworthy aerobic scene from 1985's Perfect, which also stars Jamie Lee Curtis. "I def want to party with John, here," Tom captioned the video. "He looks like he has such a great heart ..."

The second is a black and white picture of the actor holding a beer and rubbing his belly in his younger years, in which Tom photoshopped his shirt to read "AVA," drew a mustache on him and blacked out some of his teeth because why not. "Still want to party with John-" he captioned that post.

Honestly, the photo gives off some serious Boomer vibes, and we're here for it. See both posts below.