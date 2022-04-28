Ukraine Destroys Command Post On Island Where Defenders Cursed Out Russians

By Bill Galluccio

April 28, 2022

RUSSIANS INVADE UKRAINE -- MARCH 14, 2022: 07 Maxar satellite image of Snake Island BEFORE invasion. 13feb2021_wv2. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies.
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian command post on Snake Island, where the defenders famously cursed out a Russian warship in the early days of the invasion.

Ukraine said that the strike destroyed the command post along with an anti-aircraft missile system.

Snake Island had been occupied by Russian forces since the opening day of the invasion. The 13 defenders became a viral sensation after they refused to surrender. When the Russian ship Moskva radioed and ordered the troops to stand down, they responded by saying, "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

The Russian troops attacked the island, and initial reports said the soldiers were killed. However, it was later revealed that they had been captured aliveRoman Hrybov, the soldier who delivered the profane message, was released as part of a prisoner swap and was awarded a medal for his actions.

On April 14, Ukrainian forces sunk the Moskva, which was the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet. According to the Daily Mail, they distracted the crew with drones while launching two Neptune cruise missiles which struck the ship on its port side.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.