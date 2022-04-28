Where You Can Find The Best Ice Cream Shop In Washington

As the weather gets warmer, everyone starts craving something to cool them down. Nothing pleases people more than a delicious scoop of ice cream. You can grab a scoop anywhere, but ice cream shops know how to do it right.

Taste Of Home got to work searching for the best ice cream shops in every state. These must-try spots are also neighborhood faves, award-winning shops, and local icons. Some have been serving both residents and tourists for decades! With that said, what did writers choose as the best in Washington state?

Shug's Soda Fountain & Ice Cream!

Writers explain why they picked this popular Seattle shop:

"Step back in time at Shug’s, where retro, pastel-colored dreams come true. Take a seat at the counter and order the 'Shugsicle' (their take on a Creamsicle) made with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and homemade orange pop, straight from the vintage soda fountain."