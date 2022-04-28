World's Largest Blue Diamond Sells For $57.5 Million

By Bill Galluccio

April 28, 2022

Photo: Diacore

The world's largest blue diamond sold for $57.5 million at an auction. The 15.10-carat step-cut gem, named "The De Beers Cullinan Blue" diamond, was found in a mine in South Africa in 2021. Judges from the Gemological Institute of America gave the diamond the top-color grading of "fancy vivid blue," which has been given to less than 1% of diamonds reviewed by the group.

The diamond was put up for auction at Sotheby's in Hong Kong, where it was expected to sell for $48 million. It is the first diamond larger than 15 carats to be sold at auction.

Sotheby's said that four people bid against each other to own the historic gem. The winning bid was made over the phone by a private collector representing Wenhao Yu, Chairman of Jewellery and Watches at Sotheby's Asia.

The diamond narrowly missed setting the record for the most expensive gemstone sold at auction. That title is still owned by the 14.62-carat "Oppenheimer Blue" diamond that $57,541,779 in 2016.

"It is truly a once-in-a-generation stone, and quite simply the greatest blue diamond of its size I have ever seen," Patti Wong, chairman of Sotheby's Asia, said in a statement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.