50 Cent Demands Teairra Mari To Pay $50,000 In Court-Ordered Fees

"👀young lady your going to learn to have respect for the legal system whether you like it or not," 50 Cent wrote the caption of his post. "where is your friend lisa bloom now ! 🏃‍♀️💨she ran away and left you smh 😡you know you done f**ked up right ! I want Money by Monday. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi"



50 Cent and Teairra Mari's issues stem back to a revenge-porn lawsuit she filed against her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad and the rapper. She targeted 50, who's a friend of Abdul-Ahad's, because he reportedly shared the sexually explicit images on social media. After a judge dismissed the case against the Power executive producer, Mari was ordered to pay $30,000 for 50's legal fees. After she refused to pay any of it, her debt went up to $50,000.



Since he still hasn't seen a cent of the payment, the rapper requested that the court hold Mari in contempt for not turning over her financial records. In addition, 50 hired a private investigator to find out where she lived. Once she was discovered, Mari agreed to go to court for questioning in the matter. On April 20, she appeared in court and reportedly testified for over three hours.



50 Cent says Teairra Mari has until Monday to pay the fees. We'll see if she actually coughs up the money.

