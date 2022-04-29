'Ghost Of Kyiv' Fighter Pilot's Identity Revealed After He Died In Battle

By Bill Galluccio

April 29, 2022

Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 taking off from Mykolaiv Air Base for a training mission, Ukraine.
Photo: Getty Images

The identity of the Ukrainian fighter pilot known as the "Ghost of Kyiv" has been revealed. While there was speculation that the pilot was made up by the Ukrainian government to bolster morale after Russian forces began invading, officials maintained he was real.

The Times of London identified him as 29-year-old Major Stepan Tarabalka and said he shot down over 40 Russian aircraft during the first month of the invasion. Tarabalka died in March during an air battle in which he faced off against an "overwhelming" number of Russian fighter jets.

The Ukrainian government dubbed Tarabalka the "Ghost of Kyiv" after he shot down six Russian jets on the first day of the war, though they never identified him. Two days before he died, officials tweeted a photo of him sitting in his Mig-29 fighter jet with the caption, "Hello, occupier, I'm coming for your soul!"

Even after he died in March, officials did not disclose that Tarabalka was the legendary pilot.

Tarabalka was posthumously awarded the Order of the Golden Star and given the honorary title of "Hero of Ukraine."

The Times said that Tarabalka's helmet and goggles will be auctioned off in London.

Tarabalka leaves behind his wife, Olenia, and their eight-year-old son Yarik.

