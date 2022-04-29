Masked Woman Steals Lawnmower, Uses It To Tow Away Crimson Tide Lawn Sign

Authorities in Alabama are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stole a riding lawnmower and used it to tow away a University of Alabama lawn sign.

The Flomaton Police Department shared a photo of the woman driving the stolen mower down the road with a bunch of items stuffed in a wagon hitched to the back of it. They said that the trailer hitch and wagon were also stolen.

"Do you know them? Please Share!!! If you have any information on this subject's identity, please notify us! Help us get our victim's "stuff" back!!!," the department wrote on Facebook.

One of the items appears to be a stylized "A" representing the University of Alabama's football team, the Crimson Tide.

"The Alabama A = Represents the Chief's Favorite Football Team, but is also stolen," the post continues.

The department did not say if all the items were stolen from the same person.

On Friday (April 29), the department said they had partially identified the woman. They said her first name was Donna and shared another photo of her. They asked anybody who may know her last name to contact them.

"The lawnmower case is winding down! We need your help identifying this lady. Her name is Donna, but we can't find her last name in our databases," the department wrote in a follow-up post.