MLB Suspends Trevor Bauer For Two Years

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer received a two-year suspension from Major League Baseball on Friday (April 29) amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault against the pitcher, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Bauer posted a response on his verified Twitter account minutes after Passan's report.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings," Bauer tweeted.