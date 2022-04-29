MLB Suspends Trevor Bauer For Two Years

By Jason Hall

April 29, 2022

Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Photo: Getty Images North America

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer received a two-year suspension from Major League Baseball on Friday (April 29) amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault against the pitcher, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Bauer posted a response on his verified Twitter account minutes after Passan's report.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings," Bauer tweeted.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.