Party Foul: Inside 'The Story Of The 50' With 'New Girl' Cast

On top of giving a behind the scenes look at episode 10, the trio shared their skepticism of the show’s bear reference theory. According to fans of the show, there is a bear or bear reference in every episode of the 2007 sitcom. The former cast members however, aren’t seeing the pattern.

“Here’s what we will do, we’ve been sent on a wild chase here,” said Morris. “We’re gonna keep looking, but if we don't find it, if Hannah doesn't find it, and you do find it…”

“Please tell us,” Deschanel cut in.

For every episode the hosts have revisited, Simone has kept her eyes out for bears of any kind. In The Story of the 50, the male birthday stripper accidentally hired by “Jess” asks if the stripper pole on the episode's makeshift party/school bus is weight bearing.

“It’s hard for me to let go because I’m the person who wants to find hidden things in episodes,” said Simone. “But it feels like a stretch."

Reddit user Shrimpy McWaddles created a thread laying out all references in season 1, but whether Deschanel and co. will accept these as legitimate bear references is between the cast and their fans.

