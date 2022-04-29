Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers Living In Their Apartment

Two roommates from Maryland were shocked to find a pair of strangers living in their apartment when they returned home from vacation. The Greenbelt City Police Department said the roommates were gone for a week, and when they got back, they noticed their front door was busted.

When they went inside, they found that almost all of their furniture was gone, and the apartment was in shambles.

"The living room was completely empty except for black trash bags filled with items, trash on the walls, the kitchen was completely empty, and the cabinet doors were missing, the second bedroom was completely empty, the closets were completely empty, and the bedroom was empty except for the bed the suspects were lying on," the department wrote on Facebook.

The roommates lost nearly $50,000 worth of property.

An officer told WJZ that the suspects were not hostile at first, and the male suspect told the roommates he had sold their property. However, as the victims continued to question the man and woman, they became aggressive before fleeing from the home.

Authorities shared photos of the two suspects and asked the public for help identifying them.