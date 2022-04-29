Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers Living In Their Apartment

By Bill Galluccio

April 29, 2022

Photo: Greenbelt Police Department

Two roommates from Maryland were shocked to find a pair of strangers living in their apartment when they returned home from vacation. The Greenbelt City Police Department said the roommates were gone for a week, and when they got back, they noticed their front door was busted.

When they went inside, they found that almost all of their furniture was gone, and the apartment was in shambles.

"The living room was completely empty except for black trash bags filled with items, trash on the walls, the kitchen was completely empty, and the cabinet doors were missing, the second bedroom was completely empty, the closets were completely empty, and the bedroom was empty except for the bed the suspects were lying on," the department wrote on Facebook.

The roommates lost nearly $50,000 worth of property.

An officer told WJZ that the suspects were not hostile at first, and the male suspect told the roommates he had sold their property. However, as the victims continued to question the man and woman, they became aggressive before fleeing from the home.

Authorities shared photos of the two suspects and asked the public for help identifying them.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.