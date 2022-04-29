The Black Keys' iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Watch

The Black Keys are releasing their new album Dropout Boogie on May 13th, and the band is celebrating with fans during their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on the album's release day.

Dropout Boogie is The Black Keys' 11th full-length studio album following last year's Delta Kream, and features collaborations with ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons, Reigning Sound's Greg Cartright and producer Angelo Petraglia. The album's release date falls just a day before the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album The Big Coverup.

The Black Keys and Billy Gibbons collab has been a long time coming as the two first jammed out together over ten years ago in Los Angeles. As Carney explained, "We never even really wrote one song–we just had some ideas we put down. We really just wanted to hang out with him. We stayed in touch, and Dan invited him to the studio once we started working on this album."

Dan Auerbach added explained of their other collaborators, "Living in Nashville and making records here has opened both of our minds to that experience a little bit more. I knew Pat would love working with both of these guys, so we decided we’d give it a shot. It was the first time we’d ever really done that. It was fun as hell. We just sat around a table with acoustic guitars and worked out a song ahead of time."

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, the band will perform some of their new music live, and talk about Dropout Boogie and more during an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio's Booker.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive LIVE iHeartRadio Album Release Party with The Black Keys on Monday, May 13th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with The Black Keys by listening to some of her Dropout Boogie songs below.