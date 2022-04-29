The Maine's John O'Callaghan Admits He 'Didn't Love' This Fan Favorite Song

The Maine have been on tour in support of their latest album XOXO, but that's not all there is to celebrate. The pop punk veterans are also commemorating 15 years as a band. Frontman John O'Callaghan and guitarist Jared Monaco recently spoke to ALT 98.7's Christen Limon about the feat.

"I don’t think we would’ve ever imagined it to go past that first summer we were playing," O'Callaghan admitted. And that wasn't the only confession he made during the chat. When Limon asked about the band's track listing process, wondering if it was true that every member had to approve a song before it was added, O'Callaghan revealed that a certain fan favorite wouldn't have made it onto their 2015 album American Candy if he had final say.

"It’s definitely very democratic. It’s not like one king that’s making all the decisions.," O'Callaghan explained about their process. "To be fair, if those decisions weren’t made, a song like 'Unlost' on our record American Candy, which I feel like holds a special place in our fans hearts, wouldn’t exist had it been just my call, because I didn’t love it. But Pat and Garrett and Jared, and Ken, they all kind of lobbied for it."

The duo also chatted about their latest single "Loved You A Little," which features Taking Back Sunday and Charlotte Sands, and the Great Fry Debate. See the full interview above.