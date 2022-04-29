This Is Colorado's 'Most Unusual' Restaurant

Restaurants can be their own attractions. Plenty of American eateries has gained notoriety thanks to their wacky or unique themes and delicious food that plays along. Rainforest, beaches, and medieval themes tend to be common, but there have been restaurants inspired by aliens, movies, TV shows, magic, and other fun ideas.

If you ever wanted to have "dinner with a twist," look no further than Cheapism. Writers with the website found the most unusual themed restaurants in every state, including Colorado.

They had two picks for the Centennial State: The Airplane Restaurant and Casa Bonita!

Here's why writers chose Casa Bonita, a fun Lakewood restaurant that may see new life:

"Casa Bonita is more than a Mexican restaurant — it's been the self-proclaimed 'greatest show in Denver' since it opened in 1974. That is, until last year, when it closed and filed for bankruptcy. But, after dealing with a little legal pushback, Matt Stone and Trey Parker — the duo behind the animated series 'South Park' — have purchased the restaurant for $3.1 million. It's a relief to those who love Casa Bonita's 30 attractions, which include a cave, an arcade, a 30-foot waterfall, and constant entertainment including 'gunfights' and visits from pirates and gorillas. The restaurant even boasts its own dive team. More than 1,000 diners at a time can take in the spectacle, scarfing down 52,000 pounds of chips and 1.3 million sopaipillas a year while they do it, according to Roadside America. Parker and Stone have said they plan to improve the restaurant's food, which was never the main attraction."