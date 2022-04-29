This Is The Best High School In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
April 29, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
It's that time of the year again. U.S. News & World Report has unveiled every state's best high schools for 2022.
According to the website, researchers chose D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School as the best high school in Colorado:
"D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is ranked first within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is 94%. The total minority enrollment is 30%, and 8% of students are economically disadvantaged. D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is 1 of 36 high schools in the Jefferson County School District No. R-1."
D'Evelyn came really close to a perfect score on its U.S. News profile, with 86% of students passing at least one AP test. Researchers also say 98% of students graduate from the school.
Here are the Top 10 high schools in Colorado, according to U.S. News:
- D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (Denver)
- Liberty Common Charter School (Fort Collins)
- Denver School of the Arts (Denver)
- DSST: Stapleton High School (Denver)
- Stargate Charter School (Thornton)
- Peak to Peak Charter School (Lafayette)
- The Vanguard School (Colorado Springs)
- Vail Ski And Snowboard Academy (VSSA) (Eagle)
- Prospect Ridge Academy (Broomfield)
- KIPP Denver Collegiate High School (Denver)
You can check out U.S. News' full report HERE.