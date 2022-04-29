This Is The Best High School In Colorado

It's that time of the year again. U.S. News & World Report has unveiled every state's best high schools for 2022.

According to the website, researchers chose D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School as the best high school in Colorado:

"D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is ranked first within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is 94%. The total minority enrollment is 30%, and 8% of students are economically disadvantaged. D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is 1 of 36 high schools in the Jefferson County School District No. R-1."

D'Evelyn came really close to a perfect score on its U.S. News profile, with 86% of students passing at least one AP test. Researchers also say 98% of students graduate from the school.

Here are the Top 10 high schools in Colorado, according to U.S. News:

D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (Denver) Liberty Common Charter School (Fort Collins) Denver School of the Arts (Denver) DSST: Stapleton High School (Denver) Stargate Charter School (Thornton) Peak to Peak Charter School (Lafayette) The Vanguard School (Colorado Springs) Vail Ski And Snowboard Academy (VSSA) (Eagle) Prospect Ridge Academy (Broomfield) KIPP Denver Collegiate High School (Denver)

You can check out U.S. News' full report HERE.