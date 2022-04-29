This Is The Best High School In Florida

It's that time of the year again. U.S. News & World Report has unveiled every state's best high schools for 2022.

According to the website, researchers chose the School for Advanced Studies (SAS) in Miami as the best high school in Florida:

"School for Advanced Studies (SAS) is ranked first within Florida. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at School for Advanced Studies (SAS) is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 90%, and 47% of students are economically disadvantaged. School for Advanced Studies (SAS) is 1 of 128 high schools in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools."

SAS came really close to a perfect score on its U.S. News profile, with 99% of students passing at least one AP test. Researchers also say 100% of students graduate from the South Florida school.

Here are the Top 10 high schools in Florida, according to U.S. News:

Schools for Advanced Studies (SAS) (Miami) Pine View School (Osprey) School For Advanced Studies (Homestead) Westshore Junior/Senior High School (Melbourne) Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School (Miami) Young Women’s Preparatory Academy (Miami) Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy (Hialeah) Design and Architecture Senior High School (Miami) Stanton College Preparatory School (Jacksonville) International Studies Charter High School (Miami)

You can check out U.S. News' full report HERE.