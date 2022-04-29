This Is The Best High School In Washington State

It's that time of the year again. U.S. News & World Report has unveiled every state's best high schools for 2022.

According to the website, researchers chose Tesla STEM High School in Redmond as the best high school in Washington state:

"Tesla STEM High School is ranked first within Washington. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Tesla STEM High School is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 74%, and 2% of students are economically disadvantaged. Tesla STEM High School is 1 of 10 high schools in the Lake Washington School District."

Tesla STEM came really close to a perfect score on its U.S. News profile, with 100% of students passing at least one AP test. Researchers also say over 98% of students graduate from the school.

Here are the Top 10 high schools in Washington, according to U.S. News:

Tesla STEM High School (Redmond) International School (Bellevue) Raisbeck Aviation High School (Tukwila) Newport Senior High School (Bellevue) Bellevue High School (Bellevue) Mercer Island High School (Mercer Island) Interlake Senior High School (Bellevue) General William H. Harrison Preparatory School (Lakewood) Bainbridge High School (Bainbridge Island) Vancouver School of Arts and Academics (Vancouver)

You can check out U.S. News' full report HERE.