This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In South Carolina

Nothing beats a warm sunny day like a cold scoop of ice cream. With so many amazing ice cream parlors in any given state, it's hard to know where to start looking for your next favorite cone.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the best local ice cream shop in each state, including this acclaimed creamery in South Carolina. From longtime traditional favorites to "micro-creameries" with wild toppings, America has some pretty incredible ice cream parlors that anyone can enjoy.

So which ice cream shop has the best scoops in South Carolina?

Sweet Cream Company

Located in Columbia, Sweet Cream Co. is a small-batch creamery that frequently changes its flavor choices. Choose a flavor from their long list of options – such as brown sugar bourbon, cookies & cream and dark chocolate, among others – or enjoy their cookie sandwich of the month, such as the graham cracker cookie with peanut butter ice cream and grape jelly glaze.