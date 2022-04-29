This Is The Most Bizarre World Record Broken In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

April 29, 2022

Kickball For A Home - Celebrity Challenge Presented By Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption
Photo: Getty Images

Can you imagine playing a sport for just over two days straight without stopping? Students of Padua Franciscan High School in Parma did just that, and raised $10,000 for their efforts. Some people have broken world records for abnormal tongues, long nails and the most piercings. Ohio's most bizarre world record has nothing to do with body parts, and everything to do with persistence and stamina.

Insider compiled a list of the most bizarre world records to be broken in every state and Ohio's record is for the longest non-stop kickball game ever played. The game lasted just over 50 hours and one team scored well over 400 points. The record broken in 2011 helped raise awareness and collect money for children's pediatric cancer research.

Here is what Insider had to say about the most bizarre world record broken in Ohio:

"The longest, non-stop kickball game took place at Padua Franciscan High School in Parma, Ohio, on May 29, 2011. Students played kickball for 51 hours to help raise $10,000 for Kick-It, an organization that uses kickball as a platform to collect money for kids with pediatric cancer. Lasting 474 innings, the final score was 431-306."

