This Is Washington's 'Most Unusual' Restaurant

Restaurants can be their own attractions. Plenty of American eateries has gained notoriety thanks to their wacky or unique themes and delicious food that plays along. Rainforest, beaches, and medieval themes tend to be common, but there have been restaurants inspired by aliens, movies, TV shows, magic, and other fun ideas.

If you ever wanted to have "dinner with a twist," look no further than Cheapism. Writers with the website found the most unusual themed restaurants in every state, including Washington state.

This is their top pick for the Evergreen State: Bors Hede Inne!

Here's why writers chose this immersive location:

"This medieval marvel is something to behold indeed. A replica of a 14th century English village lodge, Bors Hede Inne is in the middle of Camlann Medieval Village, a living history museum. Fully costumed servers bring dishes including fenberry pye (pork, chicken and cranberries) or blamanger (rice, fava beans, sugar and spices) and regale you with the "history" of the spot, never breaking character. Lute-playing minstrels are also on hand to entertain with stories and songs."