Cardi B And Jimmie Allen Team Up For Country Rendition Of 'Money'

Cardi B and Jimmie Allen joined forces in the latest episode of Cardi Tries, where Allen taught Cardi about the world of country through music, mechanical bull riding, and line dancing.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper teamed up with the country singer for an unexpected country rendition of her 2020 hit "Money," and it's a must-see. Cardi donned a pair of cowboy boots and a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat as she softly sang along while Allen played the acoustic guitar, later joining her for a duet. The crowd can be heard cheering her on in the background as they dance along. Watch a sneak peek of the performance on ET here.

Earlier in the episode, the pair met up at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles for their action-packed day. Cardi tried her hand at the mechanical bull while Allen counted down the seconds she spent holding on. "I'm so scared!" she cried. "I don't wanna ride no more, I'm drunky… That was a little difficult. It wasn't as easy as it looks." She complained of dizziness to which Allen responded, "That'll happen with whiskey and bull riding. That's what makes it fun!." According to Cardi, it wasn't "fun" but instead "nauseating." Watch clips of the bull riding and line dancing on People here.

Watch a short preview of the episode below.