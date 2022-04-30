Mom Dresses As UPS Driver, Shoots Woman She Mistakenly Thought Killed Son

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has released new details about a case involving a mother who allegedly dressed as a UPS driver and shot a woman who she mistakenly thought murdered her adult son in Virginia.

Authorities said that the woman's longtime partner, John Nelson McQuillen, 65, pleaded guilty to helping Tommie Lynn Dunmire flee and avoid apprehension.

Officials said that the shooting, which happened on November 5, 2021, was the result of mistaken identity. Dunmire's and McQuillen's adult son was murdered in Cleveland, Ohio, in March 2021, and they were not satisfied with the police investigation into his death. They decided to conduct their own investigation and vowed to get revenge on the killer.

They mistakenly identified a woman living in Washington, D.C., as the person responsible for killing their son and showed up at her home. Dunmire, dressed in a UPS uniform, carried a package to the woman's door and rang her bell. When she opened the door, Dunmire fired two shots, striking the woman in the abdomen, and then fled the scene.

The woman, who was not involved in the death of Dunmire's son, was rushed to the hospital and survived the attempt on her life.

McQuillen drove Dunmire out of the area and changed the license plate on their vehicle. That didn't help as they were stopped by police a short time later. During the stop, Dunmire shot herself, and she later died from her injuries.

McQuillen will be sentenced in June on charges of accessory after the fact to assault with intent to kill.