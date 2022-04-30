Pete Davidson Brings Out Machine Gun Kelly During Comedy Set

Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival is taking place in Los Angeles April 28-May 8, and last night Pete Davidson hosted his special Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, which was filmed live for later distribution. As Consequence points out, the Saturday Night Live star was joined by fellow comedians Carly Aquilino, Giulio Gallarotti, Joey Gay, Jordan Rock, Dave Sirus, Big Wet and Neko White, and closed out the set with his best bud, Machine Gun Kelly, who performed three songs.

Netflix teased the special with a clip showing Davidson introducing MGK.

“We celebrated Christmas together in 2018, and we both looked at each other from across the table — we were at my mom’s house. We were living together in her basement — and I remember we were looking at each other and were like, 'It’s okay. Our careers are f**kin’ over, it’s fine. We had fun, it’s all good. Whoever would’ve thought we could do anything,'" Davidson recalled with a chuckle. "This guy now has two No. 1 albums in a row, I think he’s one of the biggest names you can get.”

Fans will have to wait to see what songs MGK performed, but check out the teaser clip above.