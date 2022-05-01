15 Injured After 'Pedal Pub' Overturns

Fifteen people -- including two in critical condition -- were injured after a pedal bar that they were traveling on overturned in Atlanta on Saturday (April 30), Atlanta Fire & Rescue spokesperson Alyssa Richardson confirmed to NBC News via email.

Richardson said, along with the two critical injuries, three others were in serious condition and the remaining 10 experienced minor injuries.

All 15 people were taken to nearby hospitals following the crash, which took place in the midtown area of Atlanta just after 6:30 p.m.

"This was a single vehicle accident," Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery said in an email to NBC News. "A 'pedal pub' with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over."

Pedal Pub offers passengers tours of two to four beer-serving establishments in Atlanta during each trip, according to its website. The company's website said its rides have a capacity of 15 people, though didn't specify whether that included the "pilot."

Pedal Pub said its passengers' safety is a priority and pilots go through thorough training.

Passengers are allowed to have their own alcoholic beverages excluding hard liquor in plastic cups while onboard the vehicle in adherence with local Atlanta rules, according to Pedal Pub's website.

Other U.S. cities allow Pedal Pub -- which refers to its vehicles as "the original party bike" -- to serve beer onboard.

The company didn't immediately respond when reached for comment by NBC News regarding the crash on Saturday.