Korn Covers Backstreet Boys 'I Want It That Way,' Nick Carter Reacts

Korn shared a video to TikTok gleefully covering the Backstreet Boys classic "I Want It That Way" yesterday (April 30.) Soon after, Nick Carter responded.

The "Freak On A Leash" band were filming the video for their new single "Worst Is On Its Way" before covering the '90s pop track. "I never wanna hear you say… “Worst Is On Its Way,” they wrote in the caption. The band later shared a hilarious image of them recreating the cover art of the Backstreet Boys’ album Millennium, dubbing themselves "Kornstreet Boys."

Nick Carter reacted by duetting the TikTok dressed up as a member of Korn wearing black eyeliner and a long gray wig. He wrote in the caption: “can someone please tell me how to do the hair and makeup?” Korn member Brian "Head" Welch responded in his comments: "What in the TRL is going on ‘round here? Are accounts getting hacked?” Later, he shared a group photo on Instagram of him and bassist Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu with Carter, and wrote "Well played yesterday."

Watch the videos and see the cover art below.