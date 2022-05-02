26 Celebrities & Their Moms
By Adrianna Casiano
May 6, 2022
On Mother's Day, many are inclined to publicly and privately express thanks to and celebrate their mothers. The advent of social media has made this easier than ever, so we decided to round up a group of photographs showing certain stars with their moms to honor their best red carpet dates and biggest cheerleaders. From Charlie Puth (who walked the Grammys red carpet alongside his mother) to Kim Kardashian (whose famous mother, Kris Jenner, is just as much of a celebrity as she is) to Finneas and Billie Eilish (who brought their mom to the Oscars) and beyond, scroll through to see sweet snaps of 26 celebs and their moms.
1 of 26
Lady Gaga and mother Cynthia Germanotta
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 26
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish's mother Maggie Baird
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 26
Miranda Lambert and mother Bev Lambert
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 26
Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 26
Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea Swift
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 26
Dua Lipa and her mother Anesa Lipa
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 26
Drake and his mom Sandi Graham
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 26
Zendaya and mother Claire Stoermer
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 26
Carrie Underwood and mother Carole Underwood
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 26
Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 26
Ariana Grande and her mom Joan Grande
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 26
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 26
Charlie Puth and mom Debra Puth
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 26
Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas's mother Denise Miller-Jonas
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 26
Kelsea Ballerini and mother Carla Ballerini
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 26
Selena Gomez and mom Mandy Teefey
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 26
Chance The Rapper and his mother Lisa Bennett
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 26
Katy Perry and her mother Mary Perry
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 26
Rihanna with her mother Monica Braithwaite
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 26
Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 26
Nicki Minaj and her mother Carol Maraj
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 26
Shawn Mendes and his mother Karen Mendes
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 26
Camila Cabello and her mother Sinuhe Estrabao
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 26
LIzzo and her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 26
Justin Bieber and mother Pattie Mallette
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 26
Lauren Alaina and her mother Kristy Suddeth
Photo: Getty Images