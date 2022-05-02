26 Celebrities & Their Moms

On Mother's Day, many are inclined to publicly and privately express thanks to and celebrate their mothers. The advent of social media has made this easier than ever, so we decided to round up a group of photographs showing certain stars with their moms to honor their best red carpet dates and biggest cheerleaders. From Charlie Puth (who walked the Grammys red carpet alongside his mother) to Kim Kardashian (whose famous mother, Kris Jenner, is just as much of a celebrity as she is) to Finneas and Billie Eilish (who brought their mom to the Oscars) and beyond, scroll through to see sweet snaps of 26 celebs and their moms.