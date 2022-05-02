Everyone Thought This 'Mystery Man' Was Jared Leto & Twitter Is Shook

By Kelly Fisher

May 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Twitter users couldn’t stop buzzing over Jared Leto’s jaw-dropping look on the red carpet at the 2022 MET Gala on Monday evening (May 2). In fact, Leto was so unrecognizable… It was actually a different person.

Soon, everyone was calling out the misidentification of Fredrik Robertsson, who was recently described as a “fashionable mystery man” and a LGBTQ activist. Robertsson even shared a photo getting ready for the highly-anticipated gala, revealing only his eye-popping makeup before debuting the full transformation on the red carpet: “We are getting ready for the Met Gala 2022 and I am so lucky to have my Swedish dream team in New York with me - transforming me into…well - you will see 💥Thank you @j_hellstrom @bjornaxen @lindahallberg @lhcosmetics @fridaselkirk for being part of this moment none of us will forget and to @ea_czyz for capturing it all - we made it! 😎🗽”

Robertsson’s followers gushed over the “fashion icon,” and some even pointed out the confusion that he was Leto, writing: “They think you’re Jared Leto on the red carpet I’m screaming at the TV saying no!!!!!!!!,” “Everyone thinks ur jared leto fam!!!!💀💀💀💀,” and “Omg Jared you look so good,” to name a few.

Leto — the real one — arrived on the red carpet later, donning a vastly different look than Robertsson’s. The mishap sent the internet reeling, especially noting the differences between the two MET Gala attendees. See Leto's MET Gala look (and a few of the tweets of the evening) here:

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images
