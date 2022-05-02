Girl In Red Added To Daytime Stage At The iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Tickets for the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival are on sale now, and fans can head over to AXS.com to purchase tickets.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Festival will return on Friday, September 23rd and Saturday, September 24th at Las Vegas' hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena. The lineup for the two-day 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will be announced at a later date.

Fans can tune in to stream the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23rd and 24th via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network at a later date.

For news and information about the Daytime Stage, fans can visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.