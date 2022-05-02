Girl In Red Added To Daytime Stage At The iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup
By Taylor Fields
May 3, 2022
The lineup for the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival keeps getting better — because Girl In Red will also be taking over the stage at AREA15, alongside the previously-announced star-studded lineup.
This year's Daytime Stage, taking place on September 24th, will feature performances from Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith.
In addition to the incredible live performances, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners for fans to enjoy.
Tickets for the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival are on sale now, and fans can head over to AXS.com to purchase tickets.
The annual iHeartRadio Music Festival will return on Friday, September 23rd and Saturday, September 24th at Las Vegas' hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena. The lineup for the two-day 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will be announced at a later date.
Fans can tune in to stream the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23rd and 24th via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network at a later date.
For news and information about the Daytime Stage, fans can visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.