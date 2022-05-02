Here's Where To Get The Best Chinese Takeout In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

May 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chinese takeout is always a good idea. In fact, a recent study even shows that it is is the food that makes people the happiest. The app Lieferando studied 2,158 people in 2020 and analyzed their emotional reactions to different types of takeout. The study determined that Chinese cuisine boosted happiness levels by as much as 58%!

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best Chinese takeout. The website states, "Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spots to get Chinese takeout in every state across the U.S."

According to the list, the best Chinese takeout in Arizona comes from Wong's Chinese Cuisine in Phoenix. The website explains:

"This family-owned Chinese restaurant in Phoenix is known for making standout food by using fresh, top-quality ingredients.
"The food is amazing, you can taste the fresh ingredients," wrote a reviewer. Customer favorites include the wonton soup, kung pao chicken, pork fried rice, and Mongolian beef. Reviewers also noted that the food at Wong's makes great leftovers — and who doesn't love getting two meals for one?"

Click here to check out the full list of places to get each state's best Chinese takeout.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.