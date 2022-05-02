Here's Where To Get The Best Chinese Takeout In Arizona

Chinese takeout is always a good idea. In fact, a recent study even shows that it is is the food that makes people the happiest. The app Lieferando studied 2,158 people in 2020 and analyzed their emotional reactions to different types of takeout. The study determined that Chinese cuisine boosted happiness levels by as much as 58%!

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best Chinese takeout. The website states, "Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spots to get Chinese takeout in every state across the U.S."

According to the list, the best Chinese takeout in Arizona comes from Wong's Chinese Cuisine in Phoenix. The website explains:

"This family-owned Chinese restaurant in Phoenix is known for making standout food by using fresh, top-quality ingredients.

"The food is amazing, you can taste the fresh ingredients," wrote a reviewer. Customer favorites include the wonton soup, kung pao chicken, pork fried rice, and Mongolian beef. Reviewers also noted that the food at Wong's makes great leftovers — and who doesn't love getting two meals for one?"

Click here to check out the full list of places to get each state's best Chinese takeout.