Here's Where To Get The Best Chinese Takeout In Texas

Chinese takeout is always a good idea. In fact, a recent study even shows that it is is the food that makes people the happiest. The app Lieferando studied 2,158 people in 2020 and analyzed their emotional reactions to different types of takeout. The study determined that Chinese cuisine boosted happiness levels by as much as 58%!

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best Chinese takeout. The website states, "Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spots to get Chinese takeout in every state across the U.S."

According to the list, the best Chinese takeout in Texas comes from Tiger Noodle House in Katy. The website explains:

"Tiger Noodle House prides itself on its authentic Szechuan cuisine and serving what they describe as the "best food from many regions of China." But don't take their word for it—reviewers can't say enough good things about the food at this popular spot.

"This place has such AMAZING food!! Everything tasted so fresh and full of flavor! So glad we discovered this place and that is so close to our house!" wrote an enthusiastic customer. "Highly recommend the fried dumplings and I've also had their tiger rice, sesame chicken, and General Tso chicken! All were delicious!!!""

