Kim Kardashian Lost 16 Pounds To Fit Into Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Kim Kardashian looked “good as f***,” according to Lizzo, when she walked the 2022 MET Gala red carpet with her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, by her side on Monday evening (May 2). The model and businesswoman arrived in a stunning evening gown with her blonde hair pulled back in a tight bun — and she revealed to La La Anthony on the Vogue Red Carpet Stream that the eye-popping look had quite the back story.

Kardashian wore the dress previously worn by legendary actress Marilyn Monroe. It’s the iconic dress Monroe wore in 1962, when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. Furthermore, it took some preparation on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s part to be able to wear the dress that evening. Kardashian told Anthony that in order to fit into it, she’d have to lose 16 pounds — and she was “determined” to make it work (and will have a “pizza and donut party” after the Gala).

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” Kardashian said, per Vogue. “For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to JFK, it was that look.” See the stunning look here: