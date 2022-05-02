Taylor Swift will appear at this year's Tribeca Festival now that she has added filmmaker to her impressive resume. The festival's organizers announced on Monday, May 2, that the Grammy winner will screen the short film All Too Well: The Short Film for her track "All Too Well" from Red (Taylor's Version).

Swift directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the short film which was shot on 35mm and also stars Dylan O'Brien from Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things. The special screening will be followed by a conversation with the singer about her process and approach as a filmmaker.