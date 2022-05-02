Taylor Swift To Appear At Tribeca Festival For Screening & Conversation
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 2, 2022
Taylor Swift will appear at this year's Tribeca Festival now that she has added filmmaker to her impressive resume. The festival's organizers announced on Monday, May 2, that the Grammy winner will screen the short film All Too Well: The Short Film for her track "All Too Well" from Red (Taylor's Version).
Swift directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the short film which was shot on 35mm and also stars Dylan O'Brien from Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things. The special screening will be followed by a conversation with the singer about her process and approach as a filmmaker.
The short film and 10-minute track were released as part of Swift's highly-anticipated re-recording of her 2012 album Red. The original track that appeared on the first recording was just five minutes long but was extended when she released a series of "From the Vault" tracks for the re-recorded release. Both versions of the song contributed to it debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Swift's eighth No. 1 hit.
The 2022 Tribeca Festival will take place from June 8 to June 19. Single-day passes for the festival are now on sale at the Tribeca Film website.