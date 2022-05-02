These Are The Best Buckeyes In The Buckeye State

By Logan DeLoye

May 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Leave it to the Buckeye State to produce the best buckeye candies in the country. Modeled after the state nut, buckeye candies have become a staple treat for Ohioans over the years. Stocking the shelves of candy and coffee shops all throughout the state; there is no mistaking this sweet tooth solution. Buckeyes are composed of peanut butter and chocolate, with the peanut butter serving as a creamy filling inside of a chocolate shell.

According to USA Today, the best buckeyes in the Buckeye State can be found at Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg. At Marsha's, the only item on the menu is Buckeyes. These famous buckeyes are made using Marsha's mother-in-law's timeless recipe, so you know that they are one-of-a-kind. Customers can purchase Marsha's Homemade Buckeye's at Kroger, Cracker Barrel and other popular groceries stores around the country. You can order the buckeyes online in bulk and request catering services for graduations, weddings and more!

Here is what USA Today had to say about Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes:

"Buckeyes are the only candy that Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes makes, so you know they’ve got to be good. Candies are made using an old family recipe from Marsha Smith’s mother-in-law."

For more of the best buckeyes in the country visit HERE.

