2 Boys On Life Support After Being Shot In Bed By Mother
By Jason Hall
May 3, 2022
Two juvenile Pennsylvania boys are on life support after their mother shot them and a neighbor.
Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, was charged with three counts of attempted homicide and one court of possession of an instrument of crime, according to a Bucks Country District Attorney's Office news release shared on Monday (May 2).
The two boys, ages 9 and 13, will remain on life support until their organs can be donated, a spokesman for the Bucks County district attorney confirmed to NBC News Monday night.
Country District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Nguyen's charges will be updated "to two counts of homicide" once the children's organs are transplanted during a news conference Monday.
Nguyen was arrested at around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after police initially received a 911 call from the neighbor just after 7:00 a.m., according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News.
The male neighbor told police he was leaving to go to work when Nguyen approached him with a box of photos, which she asked him to give to her ex-husband, whom he works with, the affidavit states.
The neighbor said he turned around and Nguyen pointed a black revolver at his face, puling the trigger twice but the gun didn't fire.
The man said he bear-hugged and disarmed Nguyen who claimed the gun wasn't loaded, though several rounds were found in the chamber by responding officers.
Nguyen fled the scene in a white minivan and the neighbor alerted police, who found her two children "still alive but in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads" upon checking the home, Weintraub told reporters.
Police issued a "wanted" bulletin for Nguyen, who was later found at United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing and appeared to be wearing pajamas at the time of her arrest, NBC Philadelphia reports.