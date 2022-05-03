2 Boys On Life Support After Being Shot In Bed By Mother

Two juvenile Pennsylvania boys are on life support after their mother shot them and a neighbor.

Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, was charged with three counts of attempted homicide and one court of possession of an instrument of crime, according to a Bucks Country District Attorney's Office news release shared on Monday (May 2).

The two boys, ages 9 and 13, will remain on life support until their organs can be donated, a spokesman for the Bucks County district attorney confirmed to NBC News Monday night.

Country District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Nguyen's charges will be updated "to two counts of homicide" once the children's organs are transplanted during a news conference Monday.

Nguyen was arrested at around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after police initially received a 911 call from the neighbor just after 7:00 a.m., according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News.