45-Foot Mountain Of Trash May 'Spontaneously Combust' In Snohomish County

Public health officials are sounding the alarm over a huge pile of trash in Snohomish County.

KIRO 7 reported that a 45-foot-tall "mountain of trash" that's been forming for weeks may become dangerous soon. Located near the Everett transfer station, officials fear the stinky mound may burst into flames at any moment.

“We have staff that are observing the pile every hour, 24 hours a day,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder says. “It could spontaneously combust within the pile itself.” For those wondering why how a massive trash pile becomes a fire risk, Solid Waste Director David Schonhard says microscopic organisms generate heat when they're eating waste.

The massive trash pile has been building since early April to the point where it's only five feet away from reaching the ceiling, according to Schonhard. Container shortages, staffing problems, and railroad complications have contributed to the backlog of garbage, HeraldNet reports.

"Obviously a fire in a facility on a pile that big is a huge problem to deal with," Schonhard explains. "All of my staff has been putting in extra hours."

If crews don't remove trash soon, the facility may need to temporarily shut down. This is especially troubling since that one facility handles 50% of Snohomish County's trash.

Last week, officials approved a $2 million emergency plan to address the issue. For six months, Waste Management in Oregon will haul some of the trash across the Columbia River, but there's no word on how long it'll take to clear the mound.