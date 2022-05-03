A Record Number Of Workers Quit Their Jobs In March

The Great Resignation continues as a record 4.54 million workers quit their jobs in March. Professional and business services and construction had the highest number of people leaving, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary posted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The total number of separations, which includes people who were laid off or discharged from their job, was 6.32 million, which marked a four percent increase from February.

Meanwhile, the number of available jobs also hit a record high, climbing to 11.5 million.

Despite the record number of available jobs, the number of new hires actually declined in March to 6.74 million.

Julia Pollak, the Chief Economist for ZipRecruiter, said that many people are quitting their office jobs in favor of positions that allow them to work from home.

"As employers require workers to return to offices, quits are ticking upwards. A major reason for quitting is to find a remote opportunity. In our recent survey of workers hired in the last 6 months, 14% said they gained the opportunity to WFH through their job move," Pollak explained on Twitter.