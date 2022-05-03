Capitol Police Officer Discharged Weapon Inside Cannon Office Building

By Bill Galluccio

May 3, 2022

U.S. House of Representatives Cannon Office Building in Washington, DC
Photo: Getty Images

A Capitol police officer has been suspended after his gun was discharged inside the Cannon Office Building in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that the officer's service weapon went off inside of a breakroom and said that the agency is investigating the incident.

"The Capitol Police's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the discharge of a USCP weapon inside a breakroom in the Cannon Office Building," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. "The officer has been suspended while OPR investigates the incident."

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said that the shooting happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday (May 3) in a breakroom near the basement of the building, underneath the Cannon Rotunda. The bullet reportedly went through a desk. Nobody was injured in the shooting, which appears to be accidental.

Officials did not provide any details about the investigation or what caused the officer's gun to discharge.

"At this time, we cannot say more as this is an open investigation," a department spokesperson told Fox News in an email.

