DJ Mustard Files For Divorce From Wife Chanel Thierry

By Tony M. Centeno

May 3, 2022

Chanel Thierry and DJ Mustard
Photo: Getty Images

DJ Mustard and his wife Chanel Thierry have officially broken up after the Grammy award-winning producer has filed for divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, May 3, Mustard filed for divorce from his now-ex wife in Los Angeles on Monday. The "Ballin'" producer reportedly cites "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the split, but doesn't list any other details. The documents also state that the officially broke up on Monday, which is interesting because neither Mustard nor Thierry has acknowledged the break-up on social media. Thierry just uploaded an Instagram post today in which she is still wearing her wedding ring.

Mustard, born Dijon McFarlane, and Thierry have reportedly been living together for years. Mustard started dating the model when she was 19. Throughout their decade-long relationship, they had three kids together ranging from ages 2 to 10. They got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020. According to the legal documents, Mustard has requested for joint legal and physical custody. The couple also have a prenup in place.

Despite making multiple social posts in the past 24 hours, Mustard hasn't commented on the situation. On the music front, the 10 Summers founder has been busy pushing his artist Ella Mai, who's set to drop her new album this month. He also just appeared on Vince Staples' new song "Magic" off Staples' new album Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Meanwhile, Thierry is an active YouTuber who also has her own pajama and loungewear company called Sleepova.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.