DJ Mustard Files For Divorce From Wife Chanel Thierry

Mustard, born Dijon McFarlane, and Thierry have reportedly been living together for years. Mustard started dating the model when she was 19. Throughout their decade-long relationship, they had three kids together ranging from ages 2 to 10. They got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020. According to the legal documents, Mustard has requested for joint legal and physical custody. The couple also have a prenup in place.



Despite making multiple social posts in the past 24 hours, Mustard hasn't commented on the situation. On the music front, the 10 Summers founder has been busy pushing his artist Ella Mai, who's set to drop her new album this month. He also just appeared on Vince Staples' new song "Magic" off Staples' new album Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Meanwhile, Thierry is an active YouTuber who also has her own pajama and loungewear company called Sleepova.