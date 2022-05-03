Have You Been To The Most Famous Restaurant In Illinois?

Chicago is known for its deep dish pizza, but Chicagoans also serve up a mean street hotdog. The all-American cuisine is synonymous with the city, and no one does it quite like the Windy City.

According to Thrillist, the most famous restaurant in all of Illinois is Gene & Jude's. This one-stop-shop for all things hotdogs spent some time downtown Chicago, and currently resides in its original location of River Gorge. They are primarily known for the large amount of toppings that they pile on their hotdogs. Paired with a side of famous fresh-cut fries, customers cannot go wrong.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the most famous restaurant in Illinois:

"Deep dish is often the first food outsiders associate with Illinois, but the hot dog, more than anything, is intertwined with the local DNA. Gene & Jude's stands as a giant among a crowded field of fine tubed-meat purveyors, having relocated to its present River Grove digs in 1950 after four years in Chicago. You know you're getting a perfectly cooked, natural-casing Vienna Beef dog. You know it's coming piled high with a mountain of perfect fresh-cut fries whether you like it or not. And you know you better not even think about asking for ketchup -- even for those fries."

