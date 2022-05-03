'Hero Checks' Will Be Given To 667,000 Minnesota Workers

While most people spent time safely indoors during the pandemic, there was a certain profession full of individuals that continued to work. These selfless individuals worked day and night directly beside the virus to help save lives. The brave Minnesota hospital personnel who worked feverishly through the pandemic will receive a $750 bonus check for their unrivaled efforts. According to U.S News and World Report, there are 667,000 workers expected to receive the money within the next 10 to 12 weeks.

Governor Tim Waltz held a signing ceremony in St. Paul that put this bill into action.

The Minnesota Department of Labor is currently setting up the application that will allow for workers to receive the checks, and the Department of Employment and Economic Development is working on adjusting credit and refund statuses in respect to unemployment insurance tax.

“When you add all of those timeframes together I think that pushes us out to about 10 to 12 weeks before we can reasonably expect that checks will be out the door,” Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson told U.S News and World Report.

U.S News and World Report noted that 22,000 workers have already signed up to receive updates from the unemployment insurance website regarding the checks.