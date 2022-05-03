Human Remains Discovered In Barrel As Water Levels Recede At Lake Mead

By Bill Galluccio

May 3, 2022

Water pollution
Photo: Getty Images

A group of boaters on Lake Mead in Nevada made a gruesome discovery on Sunday (May 1) when they stumbled upon a barrel with what appeared to be human remains inside.

The Las Vegas Police Department said that the remains were from the 1980s based on the items inside. The barrel had been submerged for years but was uncovered as water levels at the country's largest reservoir have dropped to historically low levels amid a decades-long drought.

When the barrel was dumped into the water, the suspect likely traveled hundreds of yards into the lake. Now, the area is exposed and accessible to people walking along the shoreline.

Las Vegas Metro police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told KLAS that more human remains are likely to turn up as the water levels continue to recede.

"I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains," Spencer told the news station.

"I think anybody can understand there are probably more bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead, it's just a matter of, are we able to recover those?" Spencer added.

Spencer said that investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy report and are hoping it will provide more information about the victim and their cause of death.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.