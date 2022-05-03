Katy Perry Confirms She's A Barb In Sweet Met Gala Reunion With Nicki Minaj

The two were among the many stars who hit the red carpet at the exclusive fashion gala on Monday, May 2. This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which serves as part two to last year's theme "A Lexicon of Fashion." The coveted invitation from Anna Wintour included an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, white-tie, which channels the time period between 1870 to 1890. The A-List attendees were asked, "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York."

Katy wore an elegant black Oscar de la Renta gown and accessorized with elbow-length gloves, clear heels, and diamond earrings worth $425,000. Nicki hit the red carpet ready to put the "gilded" in Gilded Glamour with gemstones all over her face, chest, and arms. Her feathery gown was made by Burberry and she completed the look with leather leggings and a matching baseball cap.